Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The ar…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…