 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics