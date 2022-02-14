Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
