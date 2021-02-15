 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

