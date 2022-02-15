Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
