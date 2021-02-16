Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast…
Mooresville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted lo…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. It wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 deg…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarte…
This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The f…