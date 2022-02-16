 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

