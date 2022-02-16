Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.