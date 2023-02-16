Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.