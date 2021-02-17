Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
