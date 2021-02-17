 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

