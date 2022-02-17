Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.