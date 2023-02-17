Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
