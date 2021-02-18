 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

