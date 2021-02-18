Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
