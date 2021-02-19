Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
