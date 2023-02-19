Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's condit…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We wi…