Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the for…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possibl…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
This evening in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville res…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tue…