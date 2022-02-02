Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.