Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
