Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.