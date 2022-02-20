 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

