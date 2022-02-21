Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Model…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees to…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expe…