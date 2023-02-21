Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
