Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.