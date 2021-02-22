Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:15 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
