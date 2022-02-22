Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.