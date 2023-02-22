Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
