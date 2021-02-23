Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Periods of thundersto…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 33 degrees is …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degr…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecast…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moores…