Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.