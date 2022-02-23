Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.