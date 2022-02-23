Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Model…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees to…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.…