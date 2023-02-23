The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…