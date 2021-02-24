Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.