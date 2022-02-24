 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

