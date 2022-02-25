 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

