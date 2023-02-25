Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
