Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

