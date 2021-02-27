Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
