Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.