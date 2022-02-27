Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
