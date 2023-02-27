Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.