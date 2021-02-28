Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecast…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. To…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…