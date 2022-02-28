Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
