Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
