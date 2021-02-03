Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.