Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
