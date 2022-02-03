Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
