Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
