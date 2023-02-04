Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
