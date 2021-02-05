Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
