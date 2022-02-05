Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.