Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
