Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.