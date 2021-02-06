Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.