Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.