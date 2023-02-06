Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
