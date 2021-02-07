Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.