Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 …
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect peri…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresv…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tue…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…