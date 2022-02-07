The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
