Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expecte…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…